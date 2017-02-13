Feb 13 Electrovaya Inc

* Electrovaya reports financial results for Q1 2017

* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015

* Q1 2017 revenue is $1.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to Q1 2016 revenue of $8.2 million

* Electrovaya Inc - Net loss for Q1 2017 is $2.4 million compared to net profit for Q1 2016 of $3.3 million