PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Electrovaya Inc
* Electrovaya reports financial results for Q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015
* Q1 2017 revenue is $1.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to Q1 2016 revenue of $8.2 million
* Electrovaya Inc - Net loss for Q1 2017 is $2.4 million compared to net profit for Q1 2016 of $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.