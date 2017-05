Feb 13 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - During quarter, AUM increased by $205 million to $8.7 billion as at December 31, 2016, from $8.5 billion as at September 30, 2016

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc says qtrly earnings per share $ 0.78

* Qtrly total revenue $64.6 million versus $58.6 million