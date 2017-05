Feb 13 Clairvest Group Inc :

* CLAIRVEST REPORTS FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03

* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A NEW NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO PURCHASE UP TO 5% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* CLAIRVEST GROUP - APPROVED NCIB TO PURCHASE UP TO 5% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES ON TSE DURING 12-MONTH PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 7, 2017