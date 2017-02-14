Feb 13 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd :

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves

* Board of directors has approved a capital budget of $18.5 million for 2017

* Is budgeting 2017 annual production volumes to range from 21,250 - 21,750 BOE per day

* Pine Cliff's Q4 2016 production was 21,525 BOE per day, weighted 93 pct to natural gas

* Exited year with production of approximately 22,000 boe per day, weighted 94 pct to natural gas

* Reduced its bank debt by $125 million from $155.9 million at December 31, 2015 to $30.9 million at December 31, 2016