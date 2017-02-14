UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Source Exploration Corp
* Source exploration provides update on private placement financings
* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12.33 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit
* This private placement will replace second tranche of previously announced non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high