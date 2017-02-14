Feb 14 Alj Regional Holdings Inc

* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $77.6 million versus $64.8 million

* Estimates its revenue for three months ending march 31, 2017 to be in range of $23.8 million to $26.3 million

* Contract backlog expected to be realized within next twelve months as of december 31, 2016 was $59.3 million as compared to $18.5 million as of december 31, 2015