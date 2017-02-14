Feb 13 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated total revenues decreased 13.8 percent to $684.1 million and same store sales decreased 9.6 percent

* Is not providing annual guidance as it relates to revenue or diluted earnings per share for 2017

