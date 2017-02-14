Feb 14 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd

* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 revenue $50.2 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $54 million

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.39

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45

* Gross margin for q4 of 2016 was 56%, compared sequentially with gross margin of 22% in q3 of 2016