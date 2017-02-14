UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 International Road Dynamics Inc -
* IRD awarded USD $7.34 million contract in New York state
* Under agreement, co to install, upgrade, repair, operate, maintain permanently installed traffic data collection sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high