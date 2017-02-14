UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Superior Drilling Products Inc
* Superior Drilling Products announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue
* Sees preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high