Feb 14 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue

* Superior Drilling Products Inc - Preliminary revenue in 2016 Q4 was approximately $2.2 to $2.3 million, similar to trailing Q3