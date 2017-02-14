Feb 14 Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02

* Q3 revenue rose 180 percent to c$9.8 million

* Canopy Growth Corp - inventory at december 31, 2016 valued at $50.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$10.9 million