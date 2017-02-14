UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 14 Capella Education Co :
* Capella Education company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $111.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 5 to 6 percent
* Capella education co - company announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per outstanding share of common stock during q4 of 2016
* Capella Education Co - consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 14.5 to 15.5 percent of total revenue for q1 of 2017
* Capella education co - Capella university new enrollment is expected to be up in low-single digit percentage range year-over-year for Q1
* Capella Education Co - Capella university total enrollment is expected to be up about 1 percent year-over-year for q1
* Capella education co - for fiscal year ending dec. 31, 2017 operating margins are expected to be similar to fiscal 2016
* Capella Education Co qtrly Capella university total active enrollment increased 2.5 percent to 37,882 learners, new enrollment decreased by 1.1 percent versus q4 2015
* Q1 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $448.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters