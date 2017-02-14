BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 ITT Inc :
* ITT reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results, 2017 guidance
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.18 to $2.48
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.75
* Q4 revenue $588 million versus i/b/e/s view $550.7 million
* Itt inc - quarterly dividend raised to $0.128 per share
* Itt inc - sees 2017 total revenue down 2% to up 2%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Itt inc - "as we look ahead to 2017, we are mindful that we will continue to face a challenging environment"
* Itt inc says plans to continue to return capital to shareowners through increasing its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to $0.128 per share
* Itt inc - on an adjusted basis, qtrly organic revenue declined 10 percent
* Itt inc - targeting up to $65 million of share repurchases in 2017, based on various factors
* Itt inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
