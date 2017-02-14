Feb 14 DCP Midstream Lp :

* DCP Midstream, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dcp midstream lp - partnership updated its 2017 forecasted adjusted ebitda target range to between $940 to $1,110 million

* Qtrly total operating revenues $398 million versus $435 million

* Qtrly total operating revenues $398 million versus $435 million

* Q4 revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S