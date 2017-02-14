Feb 14 Humana Inc :

* Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna; schedules conference call with investors

* Humana Inc - Humana is entitled to a breakup fee of $1 billion, or approximately $630 million, net of tax

* Says will issue a press release to provide its 2017 financial guidance and provide an update on its strategic plan on Feb. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: