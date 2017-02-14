UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Humana Inc :
* Humana announces termination of merger with Aetna; schedules conference call with investors
* Humana Inc - Humana is entitled to a breakup fee of $1 billion, or approximately $630 million, net of tax
Says will issue a press release to provide its 2017 financial guidance and provide an update on its strategic plan on Feb. 14, 2017
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high