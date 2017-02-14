Feb 14 Aetna Inc

* Aetna and Humana mutually end merger agreement

* Aetna Inc - Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result of termination of merger agreement

* Says Aetna has terminated its previously announced agreement to sell certain medicare advantage assets to Molina Healthcare, Inc

* Says will pay applicable fees associated with the termination of deal with Molina Healthcare Inc

* Aetna Inc - current environment makes it too challenging to continue pursuing transaction

* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.650 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 1.900 percent senior notes due June 7, 2019

* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.850 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 2.400 percent senior notes due June 15, 2021

* Says Aetna expects to fund redemption with proceeds of its senior notes issued in June 2016

* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.800 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.200 percent senior notes due June 15, 2026

* Aetna Inc - Will redeem for cash entire $1.500 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.250 percent senior notes due June 15, 2036

* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.400 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.375 percent senior notes due June 15, 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: