Feb 14 Aetna Inc
* Aetna and Humana mutually end merger agreement
* Aetna Inc - Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result
of termination of merger agreement
* Says Aetna has terminated its previously announced
agreement to sell certain medicare advantage assets to Molina
Healthcare, Inc
* Says will pay applicable fees associated with the
termination of deal with Molina Healthcare Inc
* Aetna Inc - current environment makes it too challenging
to continue pursuing transaction
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.650 billion
aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 1.900 percent
senior notes due June 7, 2019
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $1.850 billion
aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 2.400 percent
senior notes due June 15, 2021
* Says Aetna expects to fund redemption with proceeds of its
senior notes issued in June 2016
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.800 billion
aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.200 percent
senior notes due June 15, 2026
* Aetna Inc - Will redeem for cash entire $1.500 billion
aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.250 percent
senior notes due June 15, 2036
* Aetna Inc - will redeem for cash entire $2.400 billion
aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.375 percent
senior notes due June 15, 2046
