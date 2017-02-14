Feb 14 Incyte Corp

* Incyte reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, provides 2017 financial guidance and updates on key clinical programs

* Q4 revenue $326 million versus I/B/E/S view $324.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 Jakafi net product revenues $1,020-$1,070 million

* Sees 2017 ongoing research and development expenses $785-$835 million

* Sees 2017 change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration $30-$35 million

* Incyte Corp - pivotal program of ruxolitinib as a treatment for patients with essential thrombocythemia is also expected to begin in 2017

* Incyte - phase 3 trials in steroid-refractory acute, steroid-refractory chronic gvhd, respectively, expected to begin in 2017 with novartis