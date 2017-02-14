Feb 14 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc

* QuintilesIMS reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, issues first-quarter and full-year 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.953 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees FY revenue at constant currency between $8,125 million - $8,225 million

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS$4.40 - $4.55

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees Q1 revenue between $1,890 million - $1,925 million

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees Q1 adjusted diluted eps$0.93 - $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $8.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: