UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Seabridge Gold Inc :
* Seabridge Gold to acquire Snowstorm project
* Seabridge Gold-letter of intent contemplates that co to buy all of outstanding shares of private company that owns a 100% interest in Snowstorm project
* Seabridge Gold Inc - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson is 700,000 Seabridge common shares
* Seabridge Gold - consideration agreed to be paid to Paulson includes 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for four years at $15.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high