Feb 14 Netsol Technologies Inc :

* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to $17.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million

* Q2 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Sees non-gaap adjusted EBITDA, net, of $9 to $10 million for fiscal 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $73.0 million