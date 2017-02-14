UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc -
* Discovery Communications reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 revenue $1.672 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high