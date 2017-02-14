Feb 14 Diana Shipping Inc -

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Time charter revenues were $28.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $38.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: