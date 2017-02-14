UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Diana Shipping Inc -
* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Time charter revenues were $28.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $38.3 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high