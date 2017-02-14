UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces ceo transition plan
* Says CEO and President Andrew C. Teich to retire
* Flir Systems Inc says board will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO
* Flir Systems Inc - Teich will continue to serve in his current roles until a successor is appointed
* Flir Systems Inc says Flir has retained Korn Ferry International, a leading executive search firm, to assist in new CEO search process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high