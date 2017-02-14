Feb 14 T-Mobile Us Inc

* T-Mobile separates itself from the competition for a third straight year, best customer growth and revenue growth in the industry

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2.1 million total net additions in q4 2016

* Guidance range for branded postpaid net additions of 2.4 to 3.4 million for 2017

* 1.28% branded postpaid phone churn in Q4 2016, down 18 bps from Q4 2015

* Sees 2017 cash capital expenditures of $4.8 to $5.1 billion, excluding capitalized interest

* Adjusted EBITDA target of $10.4 to $10.8 billion for 2017

* Qtrly $7.2 billion service revenues, up 11% in Q4 2016

* Branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $48.37 in Q4 2016, up 0.7% from Q4 2015

* Sees 2017 free cash flow three-year cagr to be between 45% and 48%

* Sees 2017 net cash provided by operating activities three-year compound annual growth rate (cagr) to be between 15% and 18%

* Targeting to provide 320 million people with 4G LTE coverage by year-end 2017

* Expects to continue to re-farm spectrum currently committed to 2G and 3G technologies

* Going forward, T-Mobile expects wholesale net additions to be significantly lower in 2017

