Feb 14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc

* Martin Marietta reports record fourth-quarter and full-year results; sees strong momentum carrying into 2017 and beyond

* Q4 sales $889 million versus I/B/E/S view $896.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $ 350-400 million

* Sees 2017 consolidated net sales of $3.75 billion to $3.95 billion

* Sees 2017 consolidated gross profit of $ 1.0 billion to $ 1.1 billion

* Sees 2017 outlook reflects durable economic recovery with increasing demand and solid pricing

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.09, revenue view $4.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S