Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc

* Flir systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $474.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.81 to $1.91

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion

* Flir Systems Inc says quarterly dividend increased 25% to $0.15 per share

* Flir Systems Inc says approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes repurchase of up to 15 million shares over next two years

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flir Systems Inc says "We are disappointed with this quarter's results from a margin perspective"

* Flir Systems Inc says Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $592 million as of December 31, 2016