UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
* Lincoln Electric reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 sales $563.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $545.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc says declared a 9.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend, from $0.32 per share to $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high