Feb 14 Aircastle Ltd

* Total revenues were $204.7 million for q4 of 2016

* Aircastle announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 revenue $204.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total lease rental revenues were $191.7 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: