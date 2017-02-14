GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
Feb 14 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aequus successfully completes dosing in second proof of concept clinical trial of transdermal aripiprazole patch
* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects to report topline results from multi-dose study in Q1 of 2017 for AQS1301 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit