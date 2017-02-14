UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 H2O Innovation Inc :
* H2O Innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of H2O Innovation's business model evolution
* Q2 revenue rose 51.6 percent to C$19.9 million
* Q2 loss per share C$0.027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high