Feb 14 IPG Photonics Corp -

* IPG Photonics reports 25% revenue growth for fourth quarter 2016

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $245 million to $260 million

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share $1.39

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 10 to 14 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $280.1 million versus $223.6 million

* Ipg photonics corp - annual guidance reflects foreign currency headwinds that company estimates will reduce growth by about three percentage points

* Q4 revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $242.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IPG Photonics expects local currency sales to show stronger growth in 2017 as compared to 2016