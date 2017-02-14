UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Tile Shop Holdings Inc -
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 sales $76.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Sees fy 2017 net sales between $350 million - $370 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 - $0.57
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share (gaap) $0.49 - $0.56
* Says 3.1 pct comparable store sales growth in Q4
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $30 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
