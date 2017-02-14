Feb 14 Tile Shop Holdings Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 sales $76.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 net sales between $350 million - $370 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 - $0.57

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share (gaap) $0.49 - $0.56

* Says 3.1 pct comparable store sales growth in Q4

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $30 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: