UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc -
* Q4 net sales $ 1,578 million versus $1,546 million a year ago
* Sees fy organic volume growth of approximately 1 pct
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 core earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees expects capital spending to be approximately 3 percent of net sales for 2017
* Sees net sales growth of about 4.5 pct for 2017
* Repurchases of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for 2017
* Foreign currency translation and transaction are expected to reduce core eps by $0.11 in 2017
* Company expects "strong" free cash flow, capable of funding both 9.4 pct dividend increase and repurchases of common stock
* Recent events affecting mexico have created uncertain economic and consumer environment leading co to reduce 2017 core EPS expectation
* Non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments related to BAI deal expected make acquisition $0.10 dilutive to core EPS for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high