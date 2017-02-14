UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* The Tile Shop announces initiation of cash dividend
* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - declared an initial dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable March 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high