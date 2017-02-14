UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 CAE Inc
* CAE reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue c$682.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$666.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items
* CAE inc - CAE continues to expect revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017
* CAE Inc - expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million)
* CAE Inc - company continues to expect modest growth in defence and now anticipates lower than expected growth in healthcare this year
* CAE Inc - $7.4 billion backlog at quarter-end
* CAE Inc- Q3 net income before specific items $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
