UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Diana Containerships Inc
* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Rotterdam with CMA CGM
* Diana containerships Inc - charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2017.
* Diana Containerships Inc says gross charter rate is $6,890 per day
* Diana Containerships Inc says employment is anticipated to generate about $1.65 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high