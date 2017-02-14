PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 14 Ifabric Corp
* Ifabric Corp reports financial results for first financial quarter 2017 and outlook for 2017
* Q1 loss per share c$0.005
* Qtrly revenue $3,102,120 versus $3,329,010
* Ifabric Corp - intelligent fabrics division is now expected to exceed previously announced 100 million yards of treatments in calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.