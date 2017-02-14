UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Tel-instrument Electronics Corp
* Reports net income of $142,000 or $0.04 per basic share for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue fell 29 percent to $4.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high