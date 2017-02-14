Feb 14 Lexagene Holdings Inc :

* Lexagene announces non-brokered private placement

* Lexagene Holdings Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.01 million by issuance of 6.7 million units

* Lexagene Holdings Inc - proceeds from private placement will be used to complete alpha prototype development