* Oceanagold provides update on Philippines mining operations

* Oceanagold Corp - Received an order from department of environment and natural resources calling for suspension of didipio operations

* Oceanagold Corp - company was also given a period of up to three months to address issues raised against it

* Oceanagold Corp says company anticipates that Didipio will continue to operate during appeal process

* Oceanagold Corp says suspension of operations will adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly

* Oceanagold Corp - Co filed an appeal directly with office of president which stays execution of suspension order