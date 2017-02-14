UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Oceanagold Corp
* Oceanagold provides update on Philippines mining operations
* Oceanagold Corp - Received an order from department of environment and natural resources calling for suspension of didipio operations
* Oceanagold Corp - company was also given a period of up to three months to address issues raised against it
* Oceanagold Corp says company anticipates that Didipio will continue to operate during appeal process
* Oceanagold Corp says suspension of operations will adversely impact thousands of Filipinos directly and indirectly
* Oceanagold Corp - Co filed an appeal directly with office of president which stays execution of suspension order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high