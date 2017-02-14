UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Calix Inc
* Calix reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $131.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $129.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 percent
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.57 - $0.49
* Sees Q1 revenue of $110.0 million - $114.0 million
* Calix Inc - Projecting to achieve a lower net loss on a non-gaap basis for full year compared to 2016
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin 30.0% - 34.0%
* Sees Q1 revenue growth of 11.8% - 15.9%
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $110.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $498.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high