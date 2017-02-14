Feb 14 Calix Inc

* Calix reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $131.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $129.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 10 percent

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.57 - $0.49

* Sees Q1 revenue of $110.0 million - $114.0 million

* Calix Inc - Projecting to achieve a lower net loss on a non-gaap basis for full year compared to 2016

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin 30.0% - 34.0%

* Sees Q1 revenue growth of 11.8% - 15.9%

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $110.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $498.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S