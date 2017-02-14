Feb 14 Fossil Group Inc

* Fossil Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03

* Q4 sales $959 million versus I/B/E/S view $977.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.50 to $+0.20

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 constant currency net sales in range between a 4.5% decline and a 2.0% increase

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 net sales to be in range of a 6.5% decline to flat

* Sees 2017 operating margin in a range of 0.0% to 1.5%

* Sees Q1 net sales to decrease in range of 13.0% to 9.5%

* Global retail comps for Q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 7% compared to Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Says company also estimates that negative impact of relatively stronger U.S. dollar on net sales in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $649.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fossil Group Inc sees FY 2017 earnings in a range of loss $0.50 per share to $0.20 earnings per share