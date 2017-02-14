UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Viper Energy Partners LP
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Viper Energy Partners LP - Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d, up 27% from Q3
* Viper Energy Partners LP says Q4 2016 average daily production of 7,919 boe/d up 27% from Q3 2016 average daily production of 6,255 boe/d
* Viper Energy Partners - Sees 2017 production guidance of 8,000 to 8,500 boe/d, midpoint of which is up over 25% from 2016 average daily production
* Viper Energy Partners LP - During Q4 of 2016, company recorded total operating income of $27.9 million and net income of $16.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high