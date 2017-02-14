Feb 14 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $185 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.6 million

* Diamondback Energy says Q4 2016 production of 51.9 MBOE/D (73 pct oil), up 16 pct over Q3 2016 and 38 pct year over year

* Diamondback Energy says is increasing its pro forma full year 2017 production guidance to 69.0 to 76.0 MBOE/D

* Diamondback Energy says company expects to complete 130 to 165 gross wells with an average lateral length of approximately 8,500 feet in FY

* Diamondback energy says has increased its 2017 capital expenditure guidance for drilling, completion and infrastructure to $800.0 million to $1.0 billion