UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Ensync Inc
* Ensync Energy reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $1.7 million versus $400,000
* Q2 loss per share $0.09
* Backlog for PPA projects, components and systems at end of fiscal Q2 2017 stood at approximately $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high