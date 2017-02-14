UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Rpx Corp
* RPX announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $81.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 total revenue $80 - $82 million
* Sees Q1 net income (non-GAAP) of $5 - $7 million
* Sees FY subscription revenue $240 - $250 million
* Sees FY total revenue $315 - $344 million
* Sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $202 - $222 million
* sees Q1 consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $51 - $52 million
* FY2017 revenue view $349.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $87.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
