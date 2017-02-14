Feb 15 Masimo Corp :

* Masimo reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.30

* Q4 earnings per share $3.97

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $752 million

* Q4 revenue $183.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $738.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: