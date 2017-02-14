Feb 14 Century Communities Inc

* Century Communities reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 revenue $292.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees home sales revenues to be in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion in 2017

* Sees expect home deliveries to be in range of 3,000 to 3,300 homes in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: