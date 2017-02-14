UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 revenue $292.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees home sales revenues to be in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion in 2017
* Sees expect home deliveries to be in range of 3,000 to 3,300 homes in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high