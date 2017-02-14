UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Sevcon Inc
* Sevcon reports financial results for first quarter fiscal 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Revenues increased to $12.5 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017 from $9.1 million in Q1 of fiscal 2016
* "We remain very bullish about our prospects this year"
* "We expect to see further improvement in our on-road business as a result of our strong project pipeline" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high