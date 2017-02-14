UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Boyd Gaming Corp
* For full year 2017, boyd gaming projects total adjusted ebitda of $585 million to $605 million
* Boyd gaming reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 including items
* Q4 revenue $554.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $560.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high